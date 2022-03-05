Manipur Election 2022 Voting Live Updates: Blast reported outside expelled BJP leader's residence in Manipur; PM Modi urged people to vote in large numbers

Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Voting Live Updates: Unidentified people lobbed a crude bomb at the residence of expelled BJP leader Ch Bijoy in Lamphel area in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said

Poll has started peacefully in all 12 Repoll Polling Stations in Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Imphal East. #ECI #ElectionCommissionOfIndia #CEOManipur #SVEEP #ManipurVotes2022 #CovidSafeElections #ManipurElection2022 pic.twitter.com/bv8hzZXUVW

35/AC (Khangbok) RRT Team stationed at Phc Sangaiyumpham. Proper safety measures have been put in place to ensure a Covid-safe election. #ECI #ElectionCommissionOfIndia #CEOManipur #SVEEP #ManipurVotes2022 #CovidSafeElections #ManipurElection2022 pic.twitter.com/aBRNMpMK4j

Today is the second phase of the Manipur Assembly elections. Calling upon all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in large numbers and mark the festival of democracy.

#ManipurElections2022 | BJP candidate from Heirok assembly seat Thokchom Radheshyam Singh believes that he will win the election by a minimum of 5000 votes "Polls will decide future of Manipur. I'll win by a margin of at least 5000 votes," retired IPS officer added after voting pic.twitter.com/hSlP1IZCpq

11.40% voters turnout recorded till 9 am in the second phase of #ManipurElections2022 pic.twitter.com/LuAYvwZwO7

First time voters exercising their adult franchise. Have you voted yet? #ECI #ElectionCommissionOfIndia #CEOManipur #SVEEP #ManipurVotes2022 #CovidSafeElections #ManipurElection2022 pic.twitter.com/1jWve6UTq5

Polling for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am on Saturday in 22 constituencies across six districts.

Bijoy, who was expelled from the saffron party last month for six years on disciplinary grounds, told reporters, "The attack might be a threat to make me politically silent.

Nobody was injured in the blast triggered by two masked persons, who came in a two-wheeler, a police officer said.

“The incident took place on Friday night, hours before the second phase of the assembly elections was to begin,” they said.

Unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb at the residence of expelled BJP leader Ch Bijoy in Lamphel area in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said.

#ManipurElections2022 | People queue up to cast votes at a polling station in Thoubal district "Unemployment is the main issue. We're voting for more opportunities," said young voters pic.twitter.com/fiU8NRslZ8

Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Voting Live Updates: Blast reported outside expelled BJP leader's residence in Manipur. Unidentified people lobbed a crude bomb at the residence of expelled BJP leader Ch Bijoy in Lamphel area in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said.

11.40% voter turnout has been recorded by 9 am, according to the Voter Turnout app.

Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, a BJP candidate, says he will win Heirok seat by 5,000 votes

Repolling underway in 12 booths in five seats. The Election Commission on Thursday ordered repolling on Saturday in 12 polling stations in five Assembly constituencies that went to the poll on February 28 in the first phase. The repolling will take place along with the second phase of voting in 22 constituencies

Polling for the second phase of Manipur Assembly elections are underway.

Ex-CM Okram Ibobi Singh among others in fray as six districts vote in final phase.

A total of about 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the second and last phase of Manipur assembly elections.

Manipur will witness polling for the second and last phase of state Assembly elections today in 22 constituencies spread across six districts.

As many as 92 candidates, including two women are in the fray whose electoral fate will be decided in the second phase of Assembly polls.

The 22 contituencies that are going to polls today include Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST).

There are 1,247 polling stations in the second phase of the Manipur Assembly elections. A total of about 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase.

Voting will start at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm. The results of the Manipur Assembly Elections will be declared on March 10.

On March 3, the Election Commission has imposed a ban on all kinds of political campaigns for the second phase of the state assembly polls slated to be held on March 5.

The term of the current Manipur government began on March 20, 2017, and is slated to end on March 19, 2022.

Manipur has a total of sixty assembly constituencies of which 38 assembly constituencies went for polls in the first phase of voting held on February 28.

With the conclusion of the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections on February 28, the state recorded an average voter turnout of 78.30 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Notably, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone.

On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Janata Dal (Secular).

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party winning 28 seats followed by the BJP which settled with 21 seats. The National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) bagged four seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) managed to secure only one constituency. BJP bagged 36.28 per cent vote share while Congress received 35.11 per cent of the total vote.

Later, BJP stitched a coalition with the NPP, NPF and LJP to form the government under the leadership of Biren Singh.