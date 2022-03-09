Assembly Elections 2022: How to check results of UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa

Initial trends of the election results can be checked from 8 am onwards, whereas detailed results will be available later in the day on ECI's official website

The Election Commission of India will declare the Assembly poll results of five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur - tomorrow, 10 March.

Initial trends of the election results can be checked from 8 am onwards, whereas detailed results will be available later in the day on ECI's official website - results.eci.gov.in.

Viewers can check the election result for the five states through the following steps:

-Go to ECI’s official website - results.eci.gov.in

-Click on link that reads, ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency-March 2022’

-Options for checking the results ‘Party wise’ or ‘Constituency wise’ shall be displayed on the screen

-Select your preferred option and the result of Assembly Election 2022, according to your preferred constituency or party will then be displayed on the screen

One can also view the Assembly Election 2022 results in the Voter Helpline Application.

Steps to view result though the app are as follows:

-Download the Voter Helpline App from either Google Play Store or Apple App Store

-Register on the app by submitting your credentials

-On the homepage, click on the option that says ‘Results’ and view the outcome of Assembly Election 2022

Uttar Pradesh was the largest state to go to Assembly polls with 403 constituencies. Voting in Uttar Pradesh was conducted in seven phases, spanning from 10 February to 7 March.

With 117 seats, Punjab went to polls in a single phase on 20 February, while Goa with 40 constituencies and Uttarakhand with 70 seats went to polls in a single phase on 14 February. Manipur, on the other hand, voted in two phases for its 60-member assembly.

As per exit polls, ruling BJP-led NDA will manage a comfortable victory in Uttar Pradesh by crossing the majority mark of 202 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party may finish second with around 130 seats.

Meanwhile, exit polls have predicted that Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will sweep Punjab with more than 60 seats and the ruling Congress is set to finish second with nearly 28 seats.

Exit polls also show Manipur being won by BJP with around 30 seats while a tight race between BJP and Congress is being predicted in Uttarakhand and Goa, with many exit polls giving an edge to BJP in forming the government.

