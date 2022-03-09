Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Ahead of poll result, sweet shops flooded with orders for ladoos
A large number of candidates of various political parties have flooded the sweet shops with their orders for various kinds of ladoos
Ludhiana: Sweet shops in Punjab are bracing for the election outcome, readying tonnes of laddoos and other sweets to cater to the demands of the political parties who are making preparations for celebrations on Thursday.
A large number of candidates of various political parties have flooded the sweet shops with their orders for various kinds of ladoos.
A sweet shop in Ludhiana prepared 'Jeet ke laddoos' (ladoos of victory), weighing about five kilograms each approximately.
Narinder Singh, president of Punjab's Halwai Association, said, "This year, we have received orders of laddoos in bulk to mark the victory of political parties in the recently held Assembly polls. We have deployed our trained staff members to prepare these special laddoos with care."
Narinder's staff was busy making laddoos and packing them in decorative trays.
Counting of votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will take place on Thursday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Assembly Elections 2022: Understanding exit polls and how they got the 2017 Uttar Pradesh election wrong
In 2017, most exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Uttar Pradesh, with the BJP emerging as the largest party. However, when the final vote was counted, BJP and its allies won 325 of the 403 seats
UP Assembly Elections: 56.13% turnout registered; Akhilesh dismisses surveys showing BJP ahead
While the BJP won in Uttar Pradesh with a sweeping mandate in 2017, this election is expected to be a referendum on the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Exit Poll Results 2022 Date and Time: When and where to watch exit poll result of Assembly elections
While results of the elections shall be declared on 10 March, all eyes have now shifted towards the exit polls