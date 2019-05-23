Co-presented by


Dhar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Chhatarsingh Darbar of BJP wins

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 21:38:00 IST pollpedia

Dhar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 25

Total Electors: 16,68,441 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,58,093

Female Electors: 8,10,348

Assembly Constituencies: Sardarpur, Gandhwani, Kukshi, Manawar, Dharampuri, Dhar, Badnawar, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections:  Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi of the Congress represented the constituency three times between 1996 and 2014. In 2004, Chattar Singh Darbar won the election on a BJP ticket. In the 2014 elections, Savitri Thakur of the BJP won the seat.

Demography: The constituency covers the whole district of Dhar and a sole Assembly constituency from Indore. According to the 2011 Census, over 50 percent of the population in the district is tribal.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 21:38:00 IST

