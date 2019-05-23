Dewas Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Mahendra Singh Solanky of BJP wins

Dewas Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency Number: 21
Total Electors: 16,17,215 (2014 estimates)
Male Electors: 8,43,555
Female Electors: 7,73,660
Assembly Constituencies: Ashta, Agar, Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch, Dewas, Hatpipliya
Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes
Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Sajjan Singh Verma of the Congress won the seat. In the 2014 elections, Manohar Untwal of the BJP won the seat.
Demography: Situated in the Malwa-Neemar region of Madhya Pradesh, Dewas is a relatively prosperous district, where industries and cash crop farming provide people with income. At least one-fourth of the population in the constituency belong to the Scheduled Castes, making them a major vote bank for political parties.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 21:37:24 IST