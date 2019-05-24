Deoria Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Deoria Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 66

Total electors: 18,06,926 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 8,09,612

Male electors: 9,97,314

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Deoria, Tamkuhi Raj, Fazilnagar, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana

Results in last four elections: In 1999 elections, Prakash Mani Tripathi of the BJP won the seat. But he lost his seat to Mohan Singh of the Samajwadi Party in the 2004 elections. Both lost to Gorakh Prasad Jaiswal of the BSP in the 2009 elections. In 2014, Kalraj Mishra, former Union minister, defeated his nearest BSP rival by over 2.6 lakh votes.

Demographics: Upper castes, especially Brahmins and Kshatriyas, have a strong presence in the constituency. According to Census 2011, about 15 percent of the population belong to the Scheduled Castes. A largely rural constituency, Deoria is significant for the BJP since it neighbours Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur constituency.

