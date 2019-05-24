Deoria Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Co-presented by


Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 13:02:22 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Ramapati Ram Tripathi 580,644 Votes 57% Votes
BSP Binod Kumar Jaiswal 330,713 Votes 33% Votes
INC Niyaz Ahmed 51,056 Votes 5% Votes
NOTA Nota 13,421 Votes 1% Votes
BAEP Israr Ahamad 8,164 Votes 1% Votes
IND Ramashish Rai 7,902 Votes 1% Votes
IND Brijendra Mani Tripathi 5,702 Votes 1% Votes
SBSP Jitendra 4,868 Votes 0% Votes
MVP Manoj Kumar Mishra 3,962 Votes 0% Votes
RUC Chandan Kumar Yadav 3,305 Votes 0% Votes
PCP Birja 3,209 Votes 0% Votes
SWSJP Onkar Singh 2,417 Votes 0% Votes
Deoria Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 66

Total electors: 18,06,926 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 8,09,612

Male electors: 9,97,314

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Deoria, Tamkuhi Raj, Fazilnagar, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana

Results in last four elections: In 1999 elections, Prakash Mani Tripathi of the BJP won the seat. But he lost his seat to Mohan Singh of the Samajwadi Party in the 2004 elections. Both lost to Gorakh Prasad Jaiswal of the BSP in the 2009 elections. In 2014, Kalraj Mishra, former Union minister, defeated his nearest BSP rival by over 2.6 lakh votes.

Demographics: Upper castes, especially Brahmins and Kshatriyas, have a strong presence in the constituency. According to Census 2011, about 15 percent of the population belong to the Scheduled Castes. A largely rural constituency, Deoria is significant for the BJP since it neighbours Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Gorakhpur constituency.

May 24, 2019 13:02:22 IST

