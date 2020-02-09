Delhi Assembly Election 2020: EC says 62.59 percent final voter turnout, refutes allegations of delay in releasing data

The final voter turnout in the Delhi Assembly elections held on Saturday was 62.59 percent, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh announced in a press briefing on Sunday evening. Election Commission officials also denied that there was an unusual delay in releasing the voter turnout data and said that it was important to ensure accuracy.

"The final voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 per cent," Singh said, adding that the figure is lower than the previous Assembly election by five percent. In the 2015 Assembly polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 67.47 percent.

He further informed that the highest voting of 71.6 percent was reported from the Ballimaran constituency, while the lowest turnout was in Delhi Cantonment, which reported 45.4 percent polling.

Responding to allegations of an "undue delay" in releasing the polling data, Singh said that the returning officers were busy with scrutiny to ensure data accuracy, which took a little bit of time. Sandeep Saxena, Deputy Election Commissioner added that there was no delay as such and there have been instances in the past when the voter turnout data has been released the next day.

Trying to ally all the fears as expressed by a section of political parties over delay in releasing the final voting figures, Ranbir Singh said "they did not want to speculate and wanted to give exact figures".

"So, returning officers worked throughout the night to check data to ensure it is accurate," Singh said while asserting that the delay was not unusual, and that the work was done in good time.

He said there were more than 13,700 polling stations in the national capital and they had to add data from each station and ensure that every vote is accounted for.

Singh's remarks came after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal questioned the "delay" by the Election Commissioner in giving the final voter turnout figure for the Assembly polls, and said it was suspicious and asked if the poll panel was waiting for BJP office's nod.

When asked about the charges of EVM tampering levied by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, the Delhi CEO denied that any such tampering had taken place. He said that the machines in question were reserved machines which had not been used for polling. He added that the EVMs were later opened in the presence of the concerned candidates to their satisfaction.

The AAP leader had alleged that EVMs were being taken from polling booths in an "unauthorised manner", without the mandatory protection of reserve police. He also tweeted two videos showing separate instances of "flouting of the rules of transporting EVMs".

Answering questions about the actions taken by the Election Commission in the light of the incidents of firing at Shaheen Bagh, Saxena said: "Some incidents occurred that made Election Commission feel that the police administration should have been more vigilant, that is why the Election Commission took cognizance of the matter."

The Election Commission had on 2 February shunted out Delhi's southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal, citing the "ongoing situation" in the area, after incidents of firing at Shaeen Bagh and Jamia Nagar.

Saxena also added that repolling was not required in 69 of the 70 seats, with reports from Karol Bagh yet to be received.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which sought to retain power on development plank, against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that ran an aggressive campaign centred around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.