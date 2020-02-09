After Delhi Assembly polls, AAP's Sanjay Singh says EVMs being moved in 'unauthorised manner'; shares videos of incidents on Twitter

Hours after most exit polls predicted a comfortable win for the AAP in the 8 February Delhi Assembly elections, the party's leader Sanjay Singh alleged that EVMs were being taken from polling booths in an "unauthorised manner", without the mandatory protection of reserve police.

Singh tweeted two videos showing separate instances of flouting of the rules of transporting EVMs. "Does the reserve (forces) not go with the EVM? This official was caught with an EVM by people at Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in Babarpur Assembly constituency," read the tweet with one of the videos.

In another video, EVMs are being carried across a street, even though the location was not near any strongroom. "The EC should also probe where these EVMs are being taken. There are no centres nearby,” another tweet read. The Rajya Sabha MP said that such incidents were reported in Babarpur and Shahdara.

He questioned how EVMs reached the officers when they should have been sealed and taken straight to strongrooms.

चुनाव आयोग इस घटना का संज्ञान ले ये किस जगह EVM उतारी जा रही है आस पास तो कोई सेंटर है नही। pic.twitter.com/zQz7Ibaoe7 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 8, 2020

Later, Singh told ANI that he, along with other AAP leaders, including deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Prashant Kishor, held a meeting with incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He claimed that he received information of poll officials trying to take away the EVM at several places in an unauthorised manner.

However, the Election Commission denied any irregularities in the protocols followed in transporting the EVMs. "All EVMs that were used for the polls have been accounted for. EVMs have been stored safely with police protection in centres and party agents are also allowed to stay outside the centre if they wish," an official told NDTV.

On the day of the election on Saturday, voting had not begun until 10 am at the C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to a technical issue in the EVM. Apart from Yamuna Vihar, the EVM was also not functioning at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth number 114 in New Delhi constituency.

After the announcement of exit polls, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had written on Twitter, “Please save this tweet from me. The BJP will form government in the city with 48 seats. Please do not look for excuses and blame the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines).” Meanwhile, Singh suggested that party workers and MLAs are deployed outside strongrooms to ensure that EVMs are not tampered with.

Counting of votes for the 70-seats Delhi Assembly polls will take place on 11 February.

