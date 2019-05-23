Davangere Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Former Union Minister GM Siddeshwara retains seat

Davangere Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total Electors: 15,22,712 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,72,126

Female Electors: 7,50,586

Assembly Constituencies: Jagalur, Harapanahalli, Harihar, Davanagere North, Davanagere South, Mayakonda, Channagiri, Honnali

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: GM Siddheswara, the former MoS in the current Council of Ministers is the sitting MP since 2004. Before him, G Mallikarjunappa of the BJP represented the constituency.

Demography: The constituency is part of Davangere district, which was once called the Manchester of the Karnataka. The constituency is dominated by Lingayats, which comprises almost half of the electorate. In fact, GM Siddeshwara, the incumbent MP, is the son-in-law of All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha chief Shamanur Shivshankarappa. Veershaivas are an influential sub-sect of the Lingayat community.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.