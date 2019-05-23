Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Naleen Kumar Kateel of BJP retains seat

Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total Electors: 16,97,417 (Latest estimates)

Male Electors: 8,33,719

Female Electors: 8,63,599

Assembly Constituencies: Belthangady, Moodabidri, Mangalore City North (previously Surathkal), Mangalore City South (previously Mangalore), Mangalore (previously Ullal), Bantval, Puttur, Sullia (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Belthangady Assembly segment was under Chikmagalur constituency and the Bantwal and Moodabidri Assembly segments, and the former Surathkal Assembly segment (now renamed as Mangalore City North) were under the Udupi constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Naleen Kumar Kateel of the BJP is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The coastal Lok Sabha constituency is at the heart of Tulu Nadu, the area where Tulu is the dominant language. The dominant communities in this constituency are Billavas, who are nearly 4.5 voters, followed by Muslims, who are of equal strength. The other communities include Bunts, Gowdas, Vokkaligas and Christians. Communal politics plays a significant role in this constituency where BJP has made inroads in the last two decades.

