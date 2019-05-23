Dahod Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor of BJP wins

Dahod Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 14,11,756

Female electors: 6,99,581

Male electors: 7,12,184

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Previously known as Dohad, Dahod parliamentary constituency came into existence in 2008. Santrampur Assembly segment was also added to the constituency and the Limbi Assembly segment was dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Santrampur (ST), Fatepura (ST), Jhalod (ST), Limkheda (ST), Dahod (ST), Garbada (ST), Devgadbaria

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Prabha Kishor Taviad won the seat in 2009. However, she lost the 2014 General Election to Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor.

Demographics: It covers the entire Dahod district and a part of Panchmahal district. Panchmahal district receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. The economy of the Dahod district has a weak agricultural base, with barely any advancement in manufacturing or technology sectors. Located in the western region of the state, the Hindu-majority district has a population of 21,27,086 people, and just 66,356 people are Muslims.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.