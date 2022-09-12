Congress khaki shorts on fire tweet nothing but instigating people for violence, done on Gandhi family's bidding: BJP

Congress' official Twitter handle today shared an image of burning khaki shorts , which are typically worn by the ideological fountainhead of the BJP - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)

New Delhi: New day, new post, new row, Congress and BJP got into a heated argument on Monday after a post by the grand old party featuring a burning pair of khaki shorts was shared on Twitter. The BJP accused the Congress of resorting to “old tricks again”.

Congress’ official Twitter handle today morning shared an image of a burning khaki shorts, which are typically worn by the ideological fountainhead of the BJP – Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The post comes amid Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide 150-day mass contact programme – “Bharat Jodo” Yatra.

“To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal. #BharatJodoYatra,” the Congress tweeted alongwith the image.

BJP fumes at Congress' khaki Twitter post

BJP Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya reacted to the post alleging that the Congress fire burnt Delhi in 1984, in an apparent reference to Sikh riots.

"Congress fire burnt Delhi in 1984. It’s ecosystem burnt alive 59 karsevaks in Godhra in 2002. They have again given their ecosystem a call for violence. With Rahul Gandhi ‘fighting against Indian State’, Congress ceases to be political party with faith in constitutional means," Surya tweeted.

BJP national Sambit Patra asked the Congress to delete the post immediately. Accusing the Congress of trying to incite violence, he said it is not the first time that the opposition party has resorted to such politics.

"This tweet is nothing but instigating people for violence, done on the Gandhi family's bidding," Patra said.

The BJP spokesperson also dubbed Congress' yatra as "Bharat Todo Yatra".

The Congress' yatra is currently underway in Kerala. Patra alleged that the opposition party has signaled to "terrorists" in the southern state to target their functionaries.

Intensifying his attack on Congress, Patra said the party has had an old association with "fire".

Punjab was put on fire when the party was in power and Sikhs were burnt alive during the 1984 riots, he said.

It's not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Bharat Todo' and 'Aag Lagao Yatra'… I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately," he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the tweet by the Congress represents "a shameful mindset" of the party.

"Congress Party is not even hiding its true intentions. In the garb of ‘Bharat Jodo’, it is indulging in ‘Bharat Todo’. India will not forgive them for their intentions of hurting nationalists!” Sarma said.

Such a shameful tweet representing such a shameful mindset.

Congress defends post

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Those who stoke fires of hatred, those who stoke the fire of bigotry and prejudice, must be prepared to take some things back in same coin."

"If I were to enumerate the manner in which the BJP and its surrogates have fanned hatred, prejudice, lies and falsehood...The RSS and the BJP are not used to an aggressive response from the Congress. When the Congress gets aggressive, they back off," he added.

Congress has launched nationwide "Bharat Jodo Yatra" or foot march last week.

