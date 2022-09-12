A controversy has erupted over a Congress tweet showing a burning pair of khaki shorts in an apparent dig at the RSS, with the BJP accusing the grand old party of instigating violence and demanding the picture be pulled down immediately.

New Delhi: A controversy has erupted over a Congress post showing a burning pair of khaki shorts in an apparent dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), with the BJP accusing the grand old party of instigating violence and demanding the picture be pulled down immediately.

The Congress, using the hashtag #BharatJodoYatra, wrote in its tweet, “To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step-by-step, we will reach our goal.”

The image of the burning Khaki shorts was captioned: “145 days more to go.”

To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal.#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MuoDZuCHJ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2022

The tweet, however, did not go down well with the BJP who said that the Congress had embarked on a ‘Bharat Todo’ and ‘Aag Lagao Yatra’ rather than a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

“It’s not ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ but ‘Bharat Todo’ and ‘Aag Lagao Yatra’. This is not the first time Congress Party has done so. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Reacting to the controversial tweet, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said the Congress has again given their ecosystem a call for violence as it ceases to be a party with faith in constitutional means.

“Congress fire burnt Delhi in 1984. It’s ecosystem burnt alive 59 karsevaks in Godhra in 2002.They’ve again given their ecosystem a call for violence. With Rahul Gandhi fighting against Indian State, Congress ceases to be party with faith in constitutional means,” said Surya.

“Congress fire burnt Delhi in 1984. It’s ecosystem burnt alive 59 karsevaks in Godhra in 2002.They’ve again given their ecosystem a call for violence.With Rahul Gandhi ‘fighting against Indian State’, Congress ceases to be party with faith in constitutional means,” BJP MP T Surya pic.twitter.com/nM2AWPUXyO — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

Defending the move, Congress said the BJP and RSS were “not used to” seeing the Congress being aggressive.

“Those who stoke fires of hatred, those who stoke the fire of bigotry and prejudice, must be prepared to take some things back in same coin,” NDTV report quoted senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh as saying.

“If I were to enumerate the manner in which the BJP and its surrogates have fanned hatred, prejudice, lies and falsehood…The RSS and the BJP are not used to an aggressive response from the Congress. When the Congress gets aggressive, they back off,” the report quoted Ramesh as saying.

