Coimbatore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: CPM's P Natarajan leading with over 1,00,000 votes

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:26:03 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
MNM Mahendran, R 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Kalyana Sundaram, S 0 Votes 0% Votes
TIK Manikandan, P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Appathurai, N.R 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Krishnan, V 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kanagasabapathy, G 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(M) Natarajan, P.R 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Govindan, P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Natarajan, A 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dhanapal, M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pushpanantham, V 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Radhakrishnan, U 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Radhakrishnan, P 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Radhakrishnan, C.P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency

 Constituency Number: 20

Total Electors: 17,20,211 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,69,034

Female Electors: 8,51,177

Assembly Constituencies: Coimbatore North, Coimbatore South, Kaundampalayam, Singanallur, Sulur, Palladam.

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Coimbatore East became Coimbatore North and Coimbatore West became Coimbatore South.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: CP Radhakrishnan of the BJP won the seat in 1998 and 1999 polls. He lost to K Subbrayan of CPI in the 2004 General Elections. In 2009 elections, PR Natarajan of the CPM won the election. In 2014, P Nagarajan defeated his nearest rival Radhakrishnan of BJP to win the seat.

Demography: Coimbatore is the de facto commercial capital of Western Tamil Nadu, also called Kongu Nadu. Coimbatore is the second most populated city in Tamil Nadu. The constituency is largely urban as it covers considerable parts of the city and its surrounding areas. Notably, the BJP had won in this constituency twice in the past. The RSS too held its 2017 annual meeting in Coimbatore signalling its interest in the city.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:26:03 IST

