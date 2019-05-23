Churu Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Kaswan of BJP wins

Churu Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 17,53,825

Female electors: 8,25,785

Male electors: 9,28,040

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhadra and Nohar Assembly segments were added from Ganganagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Dungargarh Assembly segment was moved to Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Nohar, Bhadra, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh, Sujangarh (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a BJP stronghold. Party leader Ram Singh Kaswan represented the constituency from 1999 to 2014. In 2014, his son Rahul Kaswan won the seat, defeating BSP’s Abhinesh Maharishi.

Demographics: It covers the entire Churu district and parts of Hanumangarh district. The constituency has over 3.5 lakh Jat voters and has elected a Jat as its representative in the Lok Sabha except in the 1984 General Election.

