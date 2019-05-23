Churu Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Kaswan of BJP wins

Churu Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 3
Total electors: 17,53,825
Female electors: 8,25,785
Male electors: 9,28,040
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. Bhadra and Nohar Assembly segments were added from Ganganagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Dungargarh Assembly segment was moved to Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency.
Assembly constituencies: Nohar, Bhadra, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh, Sujangarh (SC)
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a BJP stronghold. Party leader Ram Singh Kaswan represented the constituency from 1999 to 2014. In 2014, his son Rahul Kaswan won the seat, defeating BSP’s Abhinesh Maharishi.
Demographics: It covers the entire Churu district and parts of Hanumangarh district. The constituency has over 3.5 lakh Jat voters and has elected a Jat as its representative in the Lok Sabha except in the 1984 General Election.
Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 20:02:52 IST