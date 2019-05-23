Chittorgarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Chandra Prakash Joshi of BJP wins

Chittorgarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 18,18,147

Female electors: 8,89,575

Male electors: 9,28,572

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Vallabhnagar and Mavli Assembly seats were moved from Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Similarly, Ladpura and Ramganj Mandi assembly constituencies were moved to Kota Lok Sabha seat. Pratapgarh assembly seat was added from erstwhile Salumber Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Mavli, Vallabhnagar, Kapasan, Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri, Pratapgarh (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shrichand Kriplani of the BJP won the seat in 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to Congress leader Girija Vyas in 2009. In 2014, BJP leader Chandra Prakash Joshi defeated Vyas.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Udaipur district and the whole of Chittorgarh district. Brahmins became the dominant caste in Chittorgarh constituency post-delimitation. It also has a sizeable Muslim and Gujjar population.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.