Chidambaram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Chidambaram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 27

Total Electors: 13,66,189 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,86,864

Female Electors: 6,79,325

Assembly Constituencies: Kunnam, Bhuvanagiri, Kattumannarkoil (SC), Chidambaram, Ariyalur, Jayamkondam

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Jayakondam, Kunnam and Ariyalur Assembly segments were added to the constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: E Ponnuswamy of the PMK won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, Dalit leader Thol Thirumavalavan won the seat as a candidate of the UPA. In 2014 elections, M Chandrakasi of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: Scheduled Castes are estimated to be about 28 to 30 percent of the total population. Vanniyars form the next big significant chunk of voters in the constituency. It is to be noted that conflict between Vanniyars and Dalits have ravaged North of Tamil Nadu for many decades.

