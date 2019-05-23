Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Rathva Gitaben Vajesingbhai of BJP wins

Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 15,36,305

Female electors: 7,38,145

Male electors: 7,98,160

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Halol, Chhota Udaipur (ST), Jetpur (ST), Sankheda (ST), Dabhoi, Padra, Nandod (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP’s Ramsinh Rathawa won the seat but lost it to Congress’ Naranbhai Rathwa in 2004. However, Ramsinh staged his comeback in 2009, defeating Naranbhai. The BJP MP has been the sitting MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Vadodara, Panchmahal and Narmada districts. Vadodara district has a heavy ST population of 11,49,901 tribals. The Congress has decided to field Ranjit Rathwa, son of sitting MLA from Chhota Udaipur and senior Congress leader Mohansinh Rathwa, in this Lok Sabha seat.

