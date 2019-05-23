Chennai North Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy of DMK Leads at 12:28PM

Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 2

Total Electors: 14,22,386 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,07,696

Female Electors: 7,14,690

Assembly Constituencies: Thiruvottiyur, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, Perambur, Kolathur, T.V.K.Nagar, Royapuram, Madhavaram

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Madahvaram is a new Assembly segment which is added.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: C Kuppusami won the seat thrice between 1998 and 2004 elections. In 2009 elections, TKS Elangovan of the DMK won the seat. However, in the 2014 elections, TG Venkatesh Babu of the AIADMK wrested the seat from DMK.

Demography: The relatively under-developed region of the city, the areas coming under the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency have the largest number of slums in the city. A significant chunk of the population in this constituency belong to the working-class, who work in the industrial hubs of Northern Chennai.

