Chennai Central Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Dayanidhi Maran of DMK Leads at 1:15 PM

Chennai Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 4

Total Electors: 13,28,027 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,65,278

Female Electors: 6,62,749

Assembly Constituencies: Villivakkam, Egmore (SC), Harbour, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Purasawalkam goes defunct, while Vilivakkam is added to Chennai Central

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1996 and 1999 elections, former Union minister Murasoli Maran won the seat. After his death, his son Dayanidhi Maran represented the constituency until 2014, when he was defeated by SR Vijayakumar of the AIADMK.

Demography: It is one of the smallest constituencies in India by geographical area. It is totally an urban constituency and is considered a DMK bastion. It is to be noted that Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni (previously Chepauk), Anna Nagar and Harbour Assembly segments in Chennai Central have elected former chief minister M Karunanidhi many times. The minorities and North Indian voters are significant in some parts of the constituency, which also hosts many business establishments.

