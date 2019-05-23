Co-presented by


Chennai Central Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Dayanidhi Maran of DMK Leads at 1:15 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:19:33 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Ravichandran . M 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Kameela Nasser 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raj Ramchand 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Madhana Gopal . T 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pushparaj. J. L. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prabakaran . K. M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prabhakaran. N. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vaithiyanathan .R 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
PMK Sam Paul. S.R. 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMSK Suresh Babu. D. 0 Votes 0% Votes
TIK Sasikumar.S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Geethalakshmi.V. R. 0 Votes 0% Votes
ACDP Karnan.C.S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Dr. Karthikeyan R 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nasar. K . 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dhinakaran G 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raghavan . M . 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Radhakrishnan. V. 0 Votes 0% Votes
SDPI Sheik Mohamed @ Dhehlan Baqavi 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI Jitendra Kumar Jain. 0 Votes 0% Votes
AMK Najimunnissa 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIVP Valarmathi. K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Gunasekar. N. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kuppusamy . K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sam Paul 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tamilarasan. V. V. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Samuel Paul 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Parthasarathy.M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Govindaraj. L. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chandranathan. S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Dayanidhi Maran 0 Votes 0% Votes
Chennai Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 4

Total Electors: 13,28,027 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,65,278

Female Electors: 6,62,749

Assembly Constituencies: Villivakkam, Egmore (SC), Harbour, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Purasawalkam goes defunct, while Vilivakkam is added to Chennai Central

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1996 and 1999 elections, former Union minister Murasoli Maran won the seat. After his death, his son Dayanidhi Maran represented the constituency until 2014, when he was defeated by SR Vijayakumar of the AIADMK.

Demography: It is one of the smallest constituencies in India by geographical area. It is totally an urban constituency and is considered a DMK bastion. It is to be noted that Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni (previously Chepauk), Anna Nagar and Harbour Assembly segments in Chennai Central have elected former chief minister M Karunanidhi many times. The minorities and North Indian voters are significant in some parts of the constituency, which also hosts many business establishments.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:19:33 IST

