Chandauli Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 13:00:34 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey 510,733 Votes 48% Votes
SP Sanjay Singh Chauhan 496,774 Votes 47% Votes
SBSP Ramgovind 18,985 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 11,218 Votes 1% Votes
IND Liyakat Ali 5,416 Votes 1% Votes
PMSP Mahender Yadav 4,225 Votes 0% Votes
ABP Arjun Pandey 4,096 Votes 0% Votes
MAP Rajesh Vishwakarma 3,081 Votes 0% Votes
SUP Krishna Pratap Singh 2,744 Votes 0% Votes
PRJSP Shivratri 2,261 Votes 0% Votes
BMSP Jangbahadur 1,172 Votes 0% Votes
ALHP Mahendra Pratap Singh 1,127 Votes 0% Votes
KSBD Byasmuni 838 Votes 0% Votes
JAP Shivkanya Kushwaha 0 Votes 0% Votes
Chandauli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 76

Total electors: 1,669,140 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,41,511

Male electors: 9,27,629

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Sakaldiha constituency created after 2008 delimitation.

Assembly Constituencies: Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saiyadraja, Ajagara, Shivpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Jawaharlal Jaiswal won the seat fighting as Samajwadi Party candidate. In 2004 elections, Kailash Nath Singh Yadav of the BSP won the seat, before the Samajwadi Party won it back in the 2009 polls. In the 2014 elections, current Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey won the seat by defeating Anil Maurya of the BSP.

Demographics: A number of communities have a prominent presence in the constituency. Brahmins and Kshatiyas, who have an influence in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, are followed by non-Yadav OBC communities like Lodh, Maurya and the Rajbhar.

 

