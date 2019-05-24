Chandauli Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Chandauli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 76

Total electors: 1,669,140 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,41,511

Male electors: 9,27,629

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Sakaldiha constituency created after 2008 delimitation.

Assembly Constituencies: Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saiyadraja, Ajagara, Shivpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Jawaharlal Jaiswal won the seat fighting as Samajwadi Party candidate. In 2004 elections, Kailash Nath Singh Yadav of the BSP won the seat, before the Samajwadi Party won it back in the 2009 polls. In the 2014 elections, current Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey won the seat by defeating Anil Maurya of the BSP.

Demographics: A number of communities have a prominent presence in the constituency. Brahmins and Kshatiyas, who have an influence in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, are followed by non-Yadav OBC communities like Lodh, Maurya and the Rajbhar.

