Chamrajanagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: V Srinivas Prasad of BJP wins

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 21:16:20 IST pollpedia

Chamrajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total Electors: 15,55,779 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,89,383

Female Electors: 7,66,396

Assembly Constituencies: Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet, T Narasipura, Nanjangud, Heggadadevankote, Varuna

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Boundary changes in Varuna Assembly segments

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Srinivasa Prasad of the JDU won the seat. In 2004 polls, M Shivanna of the JDS snatched the seat from the JDU. Since 2009, the constituency is represented by R Dhruvanarayana of the Congress.

Demography: Reserved for the Scheduled Castes candidates, Chamrajanagar Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by Vokkaligas, Dalits, Backward Classes, and minorities. One of the constituents — HD Kote Taluk — is also dominated by tribal communities.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 21:16:20 IST

