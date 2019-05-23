Chamrajanagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: V Srinivas Prasad of BJP wins

Chamrajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total Electors: 15,55,779 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,89,383

Female Electors: 7,66,396

Assembly Constituencies: Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet, T Narasipura, Nanjangud, Heggadadevankote, Varuna

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Boundary changes in Varuna Assembly segments

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Srinivasa Prasad of the JDU won the seat. In 2004 polls, M Shivanna of the JDS snatched the seat from the JDU. Since 2009, the constituency is represented by R Dhruvanarayana of the Congress.

Demography: Reserved for the Scheduled Castes candidates, Chamrajanagar Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by Vokkaligas, Dalits, Backward Classes, and minorities. One of the constituents — HD Kote Taluk — is also dominated by tribal communities.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.