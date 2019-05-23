Bikaner Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal wins

Bikaner Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 15,91,068

Female electors: 7,44,004

Male electors: 8,47,064

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. Raisinghnagar, Suratgarh and Pilibanga Assembly segments were removed from this constituency in 2008. Khajuwala and Anupgarh Assembly constituencies were created post-delimitation. Bikaner Assembly segment was split into two parts – Bikaner West and Bikaner East.

Assembly constituencies: Anupgarh (SC), Khajuwala (SC), Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh, Nokha

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress candidate Rameshwar Lal Dudi won the seat. However, he lost to BJP’s Dharmendra in the next General Election in 2004. Since 2009, BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal has been representing the constituency.

Demographics: It covers the entire Jhunjhunun district and a part of Sikar district. Part of the Shekhawati region, Jats dominate the electorate. Muslims and Rajputs also have a sizeable presence in this constituency.

