Bijapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Veteran BJP leader Ramesh Jigajinagi retains seat

Bijapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total Electors: 16,22,635 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,47,815

Female Electors:7,74,820

Assembly Constituencies: Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur City, Nagthan, Indi, Sindgi

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, it became a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has held this seat since 1999. In 1999 and 2004 elections, Basangouda Patil Yatnal won the seat while Ramesh Jigajinagi won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 elections. Jigajinagi is currently a Union Minister.

Demography: The historically significant town of Bijapur comes under this Lok Sabha constituency. Situated in North Karnataka, Bijapur has a plurality of Lingayat voters, while Muslims form a significant chunk of the electorate in the city. Dalits and Lambani, a tribal community, are also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency.

