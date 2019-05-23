Bhilwara Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Subhash Chandra Baheria of BJP wins seat

Bhilwara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 17,54,877

Female electors: 8,50,847

Male electors: 9,04,030

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Banera Assembly segment was dissolved while Hindoli assembly seat was added from Kota Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura (SC), Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, Hindoli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Vijayendra Pal Singh won the seat in 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to Congress leader CP Joshi in 2009. In 2014, BJP candidate Subhash Baheria won the seat, defeating Congress leader Ashok Chandna.

Demographics: It covers the entire Bhilwara district and a part of Bundi district. It is dominated by over 3.5 lakh Brahmin voters. SCs/STs, Gujjars and Jats also have a sizeable presence in the constituency.

