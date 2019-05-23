Co-presented by


Bhilwara Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Subhash Chandra Baheria of BJP wins seat

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:43:59 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
RTRP Pawan Kumar Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Subhash Chandra Baheria 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Shivlal Gurjar 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Ram Pal Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes

Bhilwara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 17,54,877

Female electors: 8,50,847

Male electors: 9,04,030

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Banera Assembly segment was dissolved while Hindoli assembly seat was added from Kota Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Asind, Mandal, Sahara, Bhilwara, Shahpura (SC), Jahazpur, Mandalgarh, Hindoli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Vijayendra Pal Singh won the seat in 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to Congress leader CP Joshi in 2009. In 2014, BJP candidate Subhash Baheria won the seat, defeating Congress leader Ashok Chandna.

Demographics: It covers the entire Bhilwara district and a part of Bundi district. It is dominated by over 3.5 lakh Brahmin voters. SCs/STs, Gujjars and Jats also have a sizeable presence in the constituency.

It covers the entire Bhilwara district and a part of Bundi district. It is dominated by over 3.5 lakh Brahmin voters. SCs/STs, Gujjars and Jats also have a sizeable presence in the constituency.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:43:59 IST

