Bhavnagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Dr.Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal from BJP is leading with 61.7% votes at 3:45 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 15:48:08 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Dr.Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal 243,013 Votes 62% Votes
INC Patel Manharbhai Nagjibhai (Vasani) 130,049 Votes 33% Votes
NOTA Nota 6,497 Votes 2% Votes
VPRP Dhapa Dharamshibhai Ramjibhai 4,096 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Vijaykumar Ramabhai Makadiya 2,979 Votes 1% Votes
IND Hareshbhai Babubhai Vegad (Harabhai) 2,663 Votes 1% Votes
IND Sitapara Sagarbhai Bhurabhai 1,486 Votes 0% Votes
JSVP Ramdevsinh Bharatsinh Zala 1,050 Votes 0% Votes
IND Champaben Zaverbhai Chauhan 759 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chauhan Ajaykumar Ramratansinh (Amit Chauhan) 692 Votes 0% Votes
SVPP Sondharva Bharatbhai Kanjibhai 544 Votes 0% Votes
Bhavnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 15,94,531

Female electors: 7,59,960

Male electors: 8,34,571

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Ghogha Assembly segment was dissolved to create a new seat, Bhavnagar Rural in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Talaja, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West, Gadhda (SC), Botad.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been a BJP stronghold since 1991. BJP’s Rajendrasinh Ghanshyamsinh Rana was at its helm from 1996 to 2014. In 2014, saffron party candidate Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal became the first woman MP of the seat, defeating Congress’ Pravinbhai Jinabhai Rathod.

Demographics: The constituency covers almost the entire district of Bhavnagar. Located in southeastern Gujarat, in the Saurashtra peninsula, it has a population of 28,80,365 people in the district. Though it is a Hindu-majority state (91.39 percent), the Muslim population stands at 2.13 lakh. The seven Assembly constituencies of Bhavnagar district have around 16.26 lakh voters. The largest caste group in the district is the Koli Patels, an OBC community with nearly 3.91 lakh voters. With 1.61 lakh voters, Patidars form the second largest caste group, followed by non-Rajput Kshatriyas with 1.05 lakh voters.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:48:08 IST

