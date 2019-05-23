Bharatpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Ranjeeta Koli of BJP wins

Bharatpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 16,86,897

Female electors: 7,75,828

Male electors: 9,11,069

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. Ramgarh Assembly seat was moved to Alwar Lok Sabha constituency. Deeg and Kumher assembly segments were merged into one in 2008. Nadbai, Weir and Bayana Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Bayana Lok Sabha constituency, which was dissolved post-delimitation. Laxmangarh Assembly segment was also dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Kathumar (SC), Kaman, Nagar, Deeg-Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir (SC), Bayana (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Vishvendra Singh won the seat in 1999 and 2004. In 2009, Congress leader Ratan Singh beat BJP candidate Khemchand. However, the BJP won the seat again in 2014 when its candidate Bahadur Singh defeated Congress leader Suresh Jatav.

Demographics: It covers a part of Alwar district and the entire Bharatpur district. There is a sizeable presence of Jatav caste members who follow BSP supremo Mayawati.

