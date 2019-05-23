Betul Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Durga Das Uikey of BJP wins

Betul Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 29

Total Electors: 16,07,822 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,36,835

Female Electors: 7,70,987

Assembly Constituencies: Multai, Amla, Betul, Ghoradongri, Bhainsdehi, Timarni, Harda, Harsud

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The BJP has been winning on this seat since 1996. Since 2009, Jyoti Dhurve is the sitting MP. In the 2014 elections, Dhurve defeated Congress’s Ajay Shah Makrai by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes.

Demography: Over 40 percent of the population in Betul belong to the Scheduled Tribes. Being a constituency which borders Maharashtra, there is a sizable number of Marathi-speaking electorate too.

