Betul Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Durga Das Uikey of BJP wins

Betul Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency Number: 29
Total Electors: 16,07,822 (2014 estimates)
Male Electors: 8,36,835
Female Electors: 7,70,987
Assembly Constituencies: Multai, Amla, Betul, Ghoradongri, Bhainsdehi, Timarni, Harda, Harsud
Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes
Delimited: Yes. in 2008.
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The BJP has been winning on this seat since 1996. Since 2009, Jyoti Dhurve is the sitting MP. In the 2014 elections, Dhurve defeated Congress’s Ajay Shah Makrai by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes.
Demography: Over 40 percent of the population in Betul belong to the Scheduled Tribes. Being a constituency which borders Maharashtra, there is a sizable number of Marathi-speaking electorate too.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 21:34:12 IST