Betul Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Durga Das Uikey of BJP wins

May 23, 2019 21:34:12 IST

Betul Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 29

Total Electors: 16,07,822 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,36,835

Female Electors: 7,70,987

Assembly Constituencies: Multai, Amla, Betul, Ghoradongri, Bhainsdehi, Timarni, Harda, Harsud

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections:  The BJP has been winning on this seat since 1996. Since 2009, Jyoti Dhurve is the sitting MP. In the 2014 elections, Dhurve defeated Congress’s Ajay Shah Makrai by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes.

Demography: Over 40 percent of the population in Betul belong to the Scheduled Tribes. Being a constituency which borders Maharashtra, there is a sizable number of Marathi-speaking electorate too.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

