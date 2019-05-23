Bellary Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Y Devendrappa wins

Bellary Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total Electors: 14,87,945 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,50,789

Female Electors: 7,37,156

Assembly Constituencies: Hadagalli (SC), Hagaribommanahalli (SC), Vijayanagara, Kampli (ST),Bellary (ST), Bellary City, Sandur (ST), Kudligi (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. The constituency was reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency entered the annals of Indian electoral history when Sonia Gandhi defeated Sushma Swaraj to enter the Parliament. She soon vacated the seat, leading to a by-election which was won by the Congress. In 2004 elections, G Karunakara Reddy of the BJP won the seat. In 2009, J Shanta of the BJP won the seat before making way for B Sriramulu in the 2014 elections. In the 2018 by-poll, VS Ugrappa of the Congress defeated J Shanta by 2.4 Lakh votes.

Demography: Known for its mining industry, Bellary is one of the few constituencies in Karnataka where tribals form a sizeable chunk of the electorate. Since it borders Andhra Pradesh, a significant number of Telugu speakers too are an important factor in the constituency.

