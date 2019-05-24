Basti Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Basti Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

May 24, 2019

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi 471,162 Votes 45% Votes
BSP Ram Prasad Chaudhary 440,808 Votes 42% Votes
INC Raj Kishor Singh 86,920 Votes 8% Votes
SBSP Vinod Kumar Rajbhar 11,971 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 10,335 Votes 1% Votes
IND Rangi Lal Yadav 7,639 Votes 1% Votes
LGBP Pankaj Dubey 7,345 Votes 1% Votes
IND Bhagwandas 5,590 Votes 1% Votes
JKP Ram Prasad Chaurasiya 3,737 Votes 0% Votes
HND Rohit Kumar Pathak 3,182 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chandra Mani Pandey 3,170 Votes 0% Votes
RPOI Pramod Shukla 2,680 Votes 0% Votes
Basti Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 61

Total electors: 18,47,613 (2014 estimates)

Female electors:  8,25,105

Male electors:  10,22,508

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Basti constituency made open to general category

Assembly Constituencies: Harraiya, Kaptanganj, Rudhauli, Basti Sadar, Mahadewa

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Sreeram Chauhan of the BJP won the seat. BSP won the seat in the next two elections with Lal Mani Prasad being elected in 2004 and Arvind Kumar Choudhary being elected in 2009. In 2014 elections, Harish Chandra Dwivedi of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Basti is dominated by the Kurmi community as well as Dalit communities. In fact, there were reports during the 1999 elections that Mayawati would fight election from here due to the presence of a significant Dalit vote bank.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 12:53:44 IST

