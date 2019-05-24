Basti Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Basti Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 61

Total electors: 18,47,613 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,25,105

Male electors: 10,22,508

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Basti constituency made open to general category

Assembly Constituencies: Harraiya, Kaptanganj, Rudhauli, Basti Sadar, Mahadewa

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Sreeram Chauhan of the BJP won the seat. BSP won the seat in the next two elections with Lal Mani Prasad being elected in 2004 and Arvind Kumar Choudhary being elected in 2009. In 2014 elections, Harish Chandra Dwivedi of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Basti is dominated by the Kurmi community as well as Dalit communities. In fact, there were reports during the 1999 elections that Mayawati would fight election from here due to the presence of a significant Dalit vote bank.

