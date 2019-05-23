Banswara Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Kanakmal Katara wins

Banswara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 16,92,502

Female electors: 8,28,582

Male electors: 8,63,920

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Danpur Assembly segment was dissolved and Garhi Assembly seat was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Dungarpur (ST), Sagwara (ST), Chorasi (ST), Ghatol (ST), Garhi (ST), Banswara (ST), Bagidora (ST), Kushalgarh (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Tarachand Bhagora won the seat in 1999. In 2004, BJP leader Dhan Singh Rawat came to power. However, in 2009, Bhagora again won the seat defeating BJP candidate Hakaru Maida. In 2014, Manshankar Ninama of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Dungarpur district and the whole Banswara district. It is a tribal seat, with more than three-fourths of its population identified as STs. The remaining castes or communities have little say in swinging the electoral results.

