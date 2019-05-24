Bansgaon Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Co-presented by


Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 12:47:29 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Kamlesh Paswan 546,673 Votes 56% Votes
BSP Sadal Prasad 393,205 Votes 41% Votes
NOTA Nota 14,093 Votes 1% Votes
PSP(L) Surendra Prasad 8,717 Votes 1% Votes
IND Lalchand Prasad 6,448 Votes 1% Votes

Bansgaon Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 67

Total electors: 17,60,110

Female electors:  7,80,466

Male electors: 9,79,644

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. New constituency of Chauri Chaura created.

Assembly Constituencies: Chauri-Chaura, Bansgaon, Chillupar, Rudrapur and Barhaj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Raj Narain Passi won the seat in the 1999 elections before Mahabir Prasad of the Congress wretched it from him. In 2009 and 2014 elections, Kamlesh Paswan of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Part of the high-profile Gorakhpur district, Bansgaon is largely a rural constituency, with significant Dalit, Passi, Nishad, Muslim and Yadav vote bank.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 12:47:29 IST

