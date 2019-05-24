Bansgaon Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Bansgaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 67

Total electors: 17,60,110

Female electors: 7,80,466

Male electors: 9,79,644

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. New constituency of Chauri Chaura created.

Assembly Constituencies: Chauri-Chaura, Bansgaon, Chillupar, Rudrapur and Barhaj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Raj Narain Passi won the seat in the 1999 elections before Mahabir Prasad of the Congress wretched it from him. In 2009 and 2014 elections, Kamlesh Paswan of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Part of the high-profile Gorakhpur district, Bansgaon is largely a rural constituency, with significant Dalit, Passi, Nishad, Muslim and Yadav vote bank.

