Bangalore South Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Tejaswi Surya wins against Congress' BK Hariprasad

Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total Electors: 19,99,882 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 10,51,316

Female Electors: 9,48,566

Assembly Constituencies: Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanaba Nagar, BTM Layout, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is the biggest bastion of the BJP in Karnataka. The saffron party has been undefeated in this constituency since 1991 when KV Gowda won the seat for the first time. Between 1996 and 2018, Union Minister Ananth Kumar represented the constituency. His untimely death in November last year means the constituency has to elect a new candidate in the upcoming elections.

Demography: A largely cosmopolitan area, Bangalore South is one of the few Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka where Brahmins can play a decisive role in determining the winner. However, the single largest vote bank is that of Vokkaligas, who account for over 5 Lakh voters. Additionally, minority communities account for over 2 lakh votes.

