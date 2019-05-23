Co-presented by


Bangalore Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates : Rizwan Arshad INC Leads

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:33:13 IST pollpedia

Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total Electors: 19,31,663 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 10,10,586

Female Electors: 9,21,077

Assembly Constituencies: Sarvagnanagar, CV Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chamarajapet, Mahadevapura

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created out of North and South Bangalore Lok Sabha constituencies in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: PC Mohan of the BJP is the sitting MP.

Demography: The constituency is a melting pot of different communities, especially linguistic and religious minorities. There is a significant presence of Muslim, Christian and Tamil voters in the constituency. The presence of a large number of minority voters has been attributed to the delimitation process which added some Muslim-dominated segments in the new Lok Sabha constituency. Being an economic hub, the areas covered by the constituency have also attracted migrants from North of India, who have settled here.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:33:13 IST

