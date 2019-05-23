Bangalore Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates : Rizwan Arshad INC Leads

Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total Electors: 19,31,663 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 10,10,586

Female Electors: 9,21,077

Assembly Constituencies: Sarvagnanagar, CV Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chamarajapet, Mahadevapura

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created out of North and South Bangalore Lok Sabha constituencies in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: PC Mohan of the BJP is the sitting MP.

Demography: The constituency is a melting pot of different communities, especially linguistic and religious minorities. There is a significant presence of Muslim, Christian and Tamil voters in the constituency. The presence of a large number of minority voters has been attributed to the delimitation process which added some Muslim-dominated segments in the new Lok Sabha constituency. Being an economic hub, the areas covered by the constituency have also attracted migrants from North of India, who have settled here.

