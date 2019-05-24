Banda Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Banda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 48

Total electors: 16,01,917 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,17,104

Male electors: 8,84,813

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Baberu, Naraini(SC), Banda, Chitrakoot and Manikpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Ram Sajeevan of the BSP won the seat while Shyama Charan Gupta registered a victory on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2004 polls. Samajwadi Party held the seat in 2009 elections after RK Singh Patel was elected from the constituency. However, in 2014, Patel lost to Bhairon Prasad Mishra of the BJP.

Demographics: Kurmis, Jatavs and Maurya/Khushwahas are the influential communities in the constituency. In fact, even in the Modi wave of 2014, BSP candidates could still get a large chunk of the Jatav votes.

