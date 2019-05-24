Co-presented by


Banda Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 12:39:32 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON R.K. Singh Patel 477,926 Votes 46% Votes
SP Shyama Charan Gupta 418,988 Votes 41% Votes
INC Balkumar Patel Alias Rajkumar 75,438 Votes 7% Votes
Nota Nota 19,250 Votes 2% Votes
PSP(L) Chhotelal 12,747 Votes 1% Votes
CPI Mahendra 10,349 Votes 1% Votes
AMSP Shiraz Rahat Khan 7,873 Votes 1% Votes
SJP Mira Devi 6,545 Votes 1% Votes
IND Rampratap 5,433 Votes 1% Votes

Banda Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 48

Total electors: 16,01,917 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,17,104

Male electors: 8,84,813

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Baberu, Naraini(SC), Banda, Chitrakoot and Manikpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Ram Sajeevan of the BSP won the seat while Shyama Charan Gupta registered a victory on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2004 polls. Samajwadi Party held the seat in 2009 elections after RK Singh Patel was elected from the constituency. However, in 2014, Patel lost to Bhairon Prasad Mishra of the BJP.

Demographics: Kurmis, Jatavs and Maurya/Khushwahas are the influential communities in the constituency. In fact, even in the Modi wave of 2014, BSP candidates could still get a large chunk of the Jatav votes.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 12:39:32 IST

