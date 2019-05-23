Banaskantha Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel of BJP wins

Banaskantha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 15,15,711

Female electors: 7,19,587

Male electors: 7,96,124

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Post-delimitation, the constituency extended to Tharad and Danta Assembly constituencies too.

Assembly constituencies: Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, Danta (ST), Palanpur, Deesa, Deodar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Chaudhary Haribhai Parthibai won the seat in 1999 with 51.97 percent votes, beating Congress candidate BK Gadhvi. However, in 2004, Congress candidate Chavda Harsinhaji Pratapsinhaji clinched the seat. The seat remained with Congress in 2009 as well when Gadhvi Mukeshkumar Bheiravdanji became the MP, with a margin of more than 10,000 votes. However, BJP leader Chaudhary Haribhai Parthibhai won the 2013 bypoll and the 2014 General Election.

Demographics: The constituency is located in the Banaskantha district, which has a population of 31,20,506 people as per Census 2011. The region is famous for its rich mineral reserves such as marble, granite, limestone etc. It also receives regular funds under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

