Ballia Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 12:38:51 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Virendra Singh 469,114 Votes 47% Votes
SP Sanatan Pandey 453,595 Votes 46% Votes
SBSP Vinod 35,900 Votes 4% Votes
NOTA Nota 9,615 Votes 1% Votes
IND Major Ramesh Chandra Upadhyay 5,440 Votes 1% Votes
BJNP Arvind 4,025 Votes 0% Votes
GGP Gopal Ram Kharwar 4,002 Votes 0% Votes
BSSP Janmejay Kumar Prajapati 2,454 Votes 0% Votes
JTPR(R) Seema Chauhan 2,453 Votes 0% Votes
IND Om Prakash Pandey 1,775 Votes 0% Votes
JRP Uday Prakash 1,359 Votes 0% Votes
Ballia Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 72

Total electors: 17,68,271 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,94,887

Male electors: 9,73,384

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Phephana, Ballia Nagar, Bairia, Zahoorabad and Mohammadabad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The traditional stronghold of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, Ballia elected him between 1999 and 2007, when he died at the age of 80. Between 2007 and 2014, his son Neeraj Shekhar held the seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate. BJP candidate Bharat Singh won the election in 2014, defeating Shekhar by over 1,30,000 votes.

Demographics: The Kshatriya community wields considerable influence in the constituency. Rajbhar, a community considered Extremely Backward Caste, is also found in sizeable numbers in the constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 12:38:51 IST

