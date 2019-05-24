Ballia Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Ballia Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 72

Total electors: 17,68,271 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,94,887

Male electors: 9,73,384

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Phephana, Ballia Nagar, Bairia, Zahoorabad and Mohammadabad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The traditional stronghold of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, Ballia elected him between 1999 and 2007, when he died at the age of 80. Between 2007 and 2014, his son Neeraj Shekhar held the seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate. BJP candidate Bharat Singh won the election in 2014, defeating Shekhar by over 1,30,000 votes.

Demographics: The Kshatriya community wields considerable influence in the constituency. Rajbhar, a community considered Extremely Backward Caste, is also found in sizeable numbers in the constituency.

