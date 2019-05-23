Bagalkot Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's GP Chandanagouda wins

Bagalkot Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total Electors: 15,68,620 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,93,338

Female Electors: 7,75,282

Assembly Constituencies: Mudhol, Terdal, Jamkhandi, Bilgi, Badami, Bagalkot, Hungund, Nargund

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Gulegud Assembly constituency was rechristened Terdal, Nargund Assembly constituency, which was earlier in Dharwad North Lok Sabha seat, was added to Bagalkot.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: PC Gaddigoudar is the sitting MP since 2004. Before him, RS Patil represented the constituency between 1999 and 2004.

Demography: The Lingayat community, like in other parts of North Karnataka, is dominant in Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency. Kuruba community is found in large numbers in Badami Assembly segment, which is currently represented by former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

