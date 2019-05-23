Andaman and Nicobar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP's Vishal Jolly leads against Congress' Kuldeep Sharma

Andaman and Nicobar Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 2,69,360 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 1,26,578

Male electors: 1,42,782

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: N/A

Results in last four elections: Bishnu Pada Ray of the BJP has won the seat thrice in last two decades: 1999, 2009 and 2014. In 2004, Manoranjan Bhakta won the seat on a Congress ticket. Interestingly, Bhakta is the longest serving MP from Andaman and Nicobar, having been elected eight times between 1977 and 2009.

Demographics: Most of the population on the island constituency come from the mainland. The constituency is rural in nature. Around 62 percent of the total population lives in rural areas as per the 2011 Census. According to the 2011 Census, 69 percent of the population is Hindu, while 21 percent follow Christianity. The Bengali, Tamil and Hindi-speaking communities are the three notably dominant communities in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.