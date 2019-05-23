Anand Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai of BJP wins seat

Anand Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 14,96,857

Female electors: 7,15,739

Male electors: 7,81,120

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Sarsa Assembly seat was dissolved due to delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Khambat, Borsad, Anklav, Umreth, Anand, Petlad, Sojitra.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Dipakbhai Chimanbhai Patel held the seat in 1999 but had to forfeit the seat to Congress leader Bharatsinh Madhavsinh Solanki in 2004, who held on to the seat for a decade. He lost to BJP’s Dilip Patel in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Demographics: It covers the entire Anand district. Famous for Amul and the milk revolution, the district has a population of 20,92,745 people. A Hindu-majority constituency, 85.95 percent of the population follows the religion. It has a literacy rate of 72.12 percent.

