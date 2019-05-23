Almora Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Almora Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 12,30,402 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,06,387

Male electors: 6,23,998

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Kanda, Bhikiasain and Kanalichhina assembly segments were dissolved.

Assembly Constituencies: Dharchula, Didihat, Pithoragarh, Gangolihat, Kapkote, Bageshwar, Dwarahat, Salt, Ranikhet, Someshwar (SC), Almora, Jageshwar, Lohaghat, Champawat

Results in last four elections: In 1999, when Almora was a constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Bachi Singh Rawat from BJP won the election. Rawat won again in 2004 in the first election after Almora became a part of newly-formed Uttarakhand. In 2009, Congress candidate Pradeep Tamta was elected MP. He lost to BJP candidate Ajay Tamta in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: According to census 2011, the population of Almora is 6,22,506 and 24.26 percent of them belong to Scheduled Castes. The constituency is spread over four districts—Almora, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat. Senior BJP candidate Murli Manohar Joshi hails from this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.