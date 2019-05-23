Almora Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Co-presented by


Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:40:20 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Ajay Tamta 398,059 Votes 64% Votes
INC Pradeep Tamta 191,366 Votes 31% Votes
NOTA Nota 13,961 Votes 2% Votes
BSP Sunder Dhoni (Advocate) 9,060 Votes 1% Votes
UKPP Advocate Vimla Arya 4,814 Votes 1% Votes
UKD K.L. Arya 3,636 Votes 1% Votes
UKD(D) Dropadi Verma 2,691 Votes 0% Votes

Almora Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 12,30,402 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,06,387

Male electors: 6,23,998

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Kanda, Bhikiasain and Kanalichhina assembly segments were dissolved.

Assembly Constituencies: Dharchula, Didihat, Pithoragarh, Gangolihat, Kapkote, Bageshwar, Dwarahat, Salt, Ranikhet, Someshwar (SC), Almora, Jageshwar, Lohaghat, Champawat

Results in last four elections: In 1999, when Almora was a constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Bachi Singh Rawat from BJP won the election. Rawat won again in 2004 in the first election after Almora became a part of newly-formed Uttarakhand. In 2009, Congress candidate Pradeep Tamta was elected MP. He lost to BJP candidate Ajay Tamta in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: According to census 2011, the population of Almora is 6,22,506 and 24.26 percent of them belong to Scheduled Castes. The constituency is spread over four districts—Almora, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat. Senior BJP candidate Murli Manohar Joshi hails from this constituency.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:40:20 IST

