Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Ajmer Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Bhagirath Chaudhary from BJP is leading with 62.5% votes at 2:17 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 14:47:10 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Bhagirath Chaudhary 262,590 Votes 62% Votes
INC Riju Jhunjhunwala 140,757 Votes 33% Votes
APOI Vishram Babu 4,635 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Durga Lal Regar 4,552 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 3,326 Votes 1% Votes
IND Soniya Regar 1,747 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mukesh Gena 1,699 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pramod Kumar 1,041 Votes 0% Votes

Ajmer Lok Sabha Constituency

 Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 16,83,292

Female electors: 8,13,938

Male electors: 8,69,354

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhinai Assembly segment was dissolved in 2008. Ajmer North and Ajmer South Assembly constituencies were created while Ajmer East and Ajmer West were dissolved. Dudu assembly segment was added from the erstwhile Tonk Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Dudu (SC), Kishangarh, Pushkar, Ajmer North, Ajmer South (SC), Nasirabad, Masuda, Kekri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Rasa Singh Rawat won the seat in 1999 and 2004. Congress leader Sachin Pilot won the seat in 2009 but lost it to BJP leader Sanwar Lal Jat in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across large parts of Ajmer district and a part of Jaipur district. The constituency is dominated by SCs/STs, Muslims, Jats and Vaishyas. People from other castes such as Brahmins, Gujjars, Rawats, and Rajputs also have a sizeable presence.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:47:10 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile