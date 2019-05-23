Ajmer Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Bhagirath Chaudhary from BJP is leading with 62.5% votes at 2:17 PM

Ajmer Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 16,83,292

Female electors: 8,13,938

Male electors: 8,69,354

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhinai Assembly segment was dissolved in 2008. Ajmer North and Ajmer South Assembly constituencies were created while Ajmer East and Ajmer West were dissolved. Dudu assembly segment was added from the erstwhile Tonk Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Dudu (SC), Kishangarh, Pushkar, Ajmer North, Ajmer South (SC), Nasirabad, Masuda, Kekri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Rasa Singh Rawat won the seat in 1999 and 2004. Congress leader Sachin Pilot won the seat in 2009 but lost it to BJP leader Sanwar Lal Jat in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across large parts of Ajmer district and a part of Jaipur district. The constituency is dominated by SCs/STs, Muslims, Jats and Vaishyas. People from other castes such as Brahmins, Gujjars, Rawats, and Rajputs also have a sizeable presence.

