1/6 Kolkata Knight Riders made a statement of intent on Monday with both bat and ball, scoring 200 runs batting first and then bowling out Delhi Daredevils for a mere 129 to register second win of the tournament. Sportzpics Kolkata Knight Riders made a statement of intent on Monday with both bat and ball, scoring 200...

2/6 Nitish Rana looked good again against Delhi Daredevils as he blasted a 35-ball 59. His innings was crucial to get the KKR total to 200 as they were struggling at one stage on 89 for 3. Sportzpics Nitish Rana looked good again against Delhi Daredevils as he blasted a 35-ball 59. His innings...

3/6 Delhi Daredevils' leggie Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the bowlers on Monday night, scalping three wickets for just 18 runs in his quota of three overs. Unfortuanetly for Delhi, no other bowler stepped up to the challenge apart from Tewatia and Trent Boult who also took two wickets. Sportzpics Delhi Daredevils' leggie Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the bowlers on Monday night, scalping...

4/6 Andre Russell was back to his brutal best, smashing a 12-ball 41 which included 6 sixes and no boundaries. Incidentally, all his sixes came off Mohammed Shami's bowling. Sportzpics Andre Russell was back to his brutal best, smashing a 12-ball 41 which included 6 sixes and no...

5/6 Glenn Maxwell played handy knock of 47 runs which came off 22 balls. He along with Rishabh Pant (43 off 26 balls) tried their best to chase the target but the effort was not enough to take Daredevils even near to the KKR total. Sportzpics Glenn Maxwell played handy knock of 47 runs which came off 22 balls. He along with Rishabh Pant...