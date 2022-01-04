Kaun Banegi Shikharwati to Human: Best OTT shows to look forward to in 2022

3/5

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: A romantic simpleton, Vikrant, becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. As Purva's ruthless efforts to make him hers begin to destroy all that he holds dear, the mild-mannered Vikrant finds a new side to him emerging. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later in this pulpy thriller.