Kaun Banegi Shikharwati to Human: Best OTT shows to look forward to in 2022
We bring you a list of OTT shows that you can watch in the month of January. Take a look:
1/5
Kaun Banegi Shikharwati: A former king, who has a dysfunctional family, devises an outlandish plan to unite his estranged daughters. Meanwhile, an income tax investigation looms over the palace's hidden treasure.
2/5
Human: Set in the current world, Human’s story takes off in a medical world and touches upon compelling themes like the value of human life, medical malpractice, class divide, and the fatal ramifications of fast-paced medical science.
3/5
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: A romantic simpleton, Vikrant, becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. As Purva's ruthless efforts to make him hers begin to destroy all that he holds dear, the mild-mannered Vikrant finds a new side to him emerging. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later in this pulpy thriller.
4/5
Ranjish Hi Sahi: The story is a period drama and has a gripping narrative. The plot will oscillate between the 70s, 80s, and current era.
5/5
Humble Politiciann Nograj: Humble Politiciann Nograj is a 10-episodic series in which Danish will reprise his role as the narcissistic and self-serving civil servant. Directed by Saad Khan, the web series also features Prakash Belawadi, Vinay Chendoor, and Dish Madan in important roles.