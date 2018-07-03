What's caste got to do with the colour of one's skin: Gora Dalit, a webcomic

This comic is one of the many ways the “gora Dalit” situation plays out for me. It elicits mixed feelings — sometimes I feel I’m living a dual personality and there is always a sense of not fitting in. On the other hand it’s also about how Dalits are represented in pop culture, films, TV, music (if at all). You can easily find a Sharmaji ka beta, Santa Singh, Indutrialist Singhania, Inspector Ravi Varma, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan etc but how many of you have heard of Sablania, Galotra, Mahar?

Shikhant Sablania aka the Choorma is a self-taught multidisciplinary artist who works in the field of art, illustration and design. Follow his work here.

'Gora Dalit' by Shikhant Sablania originally appeared on Bakarmax and is reproduced here with permission. Bakarmax is a weekly desi webcomic — an exploration of this absurd country featuring work by various cartoonists. It is the brainchild of Sumit Kumar, who has written for Savita Bhabhi and is the author of The Itch You Can't Scratch and Amar Bari Tomar Bari Naxalbari.