After the humongous success of Made In Heaven, the makers recently dropped the second season, which also turned out to be fruitful for them. While fans are showering praises on the show, author Yashica Dutt recently called the makers including Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Neeraj Ghaywan, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Reema Kagti.

The author claimed that in episode 5 (The Heart Skipped a Beat) of Made In Heaven 2 featuring Radhika Apte, the makers used the story of her life without giving her due credit or taking her permission. The Columbia University alumni has been grabbing the headlines for accusations.

While the makers refuted her claims, Anurag Kashyap slammed Yashica and called her an opportunist. When asked about this controversy, the filmmaker told Bollywood Hungama, “Is this really that big of an issue? It’s a very debatable issue. Anybody can debate. If it’s really that big an issue then why are you attacking that other person, who before you said that I use this word?”

He added, “Then you’re looking for validation, then you’re not really concerned about the issue. Because then you can’t be two-sided. You’re also attacking this guy, and you’re attacking the guy who before you said something in a blog. So you are just looking for validation. For me, it looks like an opportunist. Nothing more than that.”

He shared that he gets scared when people he cares about are attacked by these kinds of negativity. “I get very affected by many things. I have seen the entire journey of say, for example, (Neeraj) Ghaywan, and how much time he took to speak up, find the courage, and find a voice to start speaking out. And then saw him get canceled in a day on social media. I get very affected by that.”