Made In Heaven 2: Anurag Kashyap calls Dalit author Yashica Dutt an opportunist, says, 'You're just looking for...'
Yashica Dutt claimed that in episode 5 (The Heart Skipped a Beat) of Made In Heaven 2 featuring Radhika Apte, the makers used the story of her life without giving her due credit or taking her permission
After the humongous success of Made In Heaven, the makers recently dropped the second season, which also turned out to be fruitful for them. While fans are showering praises on the show, author Yashica Dutt recently called the makers including Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Neeraj Ghaywan, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Reema Kagti.
The author claimed that in episode 5 (The Heart Skipped a Beat) of Made In Heaven 2 featuring Radhika Apte, the makers used the story of her life without giving her due credit or taking her permission. The Columbia University alumni has been grabbing the headlines for accusations.
While the makers refuted her claims, Anurag Kashyap slammed Yashica and called her an opportunist. When asked about this controversy, the filmmaker told Bollywood Hungama, “Is this really that big of an issue? It’s a very debatable issue. Anybody can debate. If it’s really that big an issue then why are you attacking that other person, who before you said that I use this word?”
He added, “Then you’re looking for validation, then you’re not really concerned about the issue. Because then you can’t be two-sided. You’re also attacking this guy, and you’re attacking the guy who before you said something in a blog. So you are just looking for validation. For me, it looks like an opportunist. Nothing more than that.”
He shared that he gets scared when people he cares about are attacked by these kinds of negativity. “I get very affected by many things. I have seen the entire journey of say, for example, (Neeraj) Ghaywan, and how much time he took to speak up, find the courage, and find a voice to start speaking out. And then saw him get canceled in a day on social media. I get very affected by that.”
also read
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan to reunite for Netflix's first Pakistan themed original
A recent report by Variety states the original is an adaptation of the 2013 Urdu novel Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo by Farhat Ishtiaq
California appeals court revives lawsuits from two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them
A judge who dismissed the suits in 2021 found that the corporations, MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc., could not be expected to function like the Boy Scouts or a church where a child in their care could expect their protection
Akshay Kumar is now officially an Indian citizen, says, 'Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani,' on Independence Day 2023
The star is being congratulated on social media, especially by his fans. He stated many times during his interviews the circumstances behind taking a Canadian citizenship