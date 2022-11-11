National Education Day is commemorated in India on 11 November annually to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the country’s first Education Minister. Azad was an activist, scholar and a leader of the Congress party. As a freedom fighter, Azad led the Khilafat Movement and helped in organising the Non-Cooperation movement as well. He served as the President of the Congress party in 1923, and then again from 1940 to 1945. After India’s independence, Maulana Azad served as the nation’s education minister for 11 years. He also authored several books including India Wins Freedom and Ghubar-e-Khatir.

On National Education Day, various campaigns and programmes are conducted for spreading awareness about the country’s progress in the field. Educational institutions observe this day with seminars, essay-writing, elocution competitions, symposia, and workshops.

You can show your enthusiasm for this day by sending some great wishes and messages to your loved ones. Also, we cannot ignore the inspiring quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad when we remember him on this day. Have a look at the wishes, messages, and quotes you can send on National Education Day here:

Wishes and Messages:

May education show you the path towards a good life. Happy National Education Day!

Wishing you a happy National Education Day. May education bring light into your life.

On the day that celebrates the significance of education, let us always make our contribution towards educating a child. Happy National Education Day!

One cannot ignore the goodness of education in life. Wishing you a happy National Education Day!

The most beautiful and thoughtful gift we can give to a child is education. Never miss a chance to provide education to a child. Happy National Education Day!

Inspiring quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad:

“Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in the society.”

“Every individual has a right to an education that will enable him to develop his faculties and live a full human life.”

“Many people plant trees but few of them get fruit of it.”

“Slavery is worst even if it bears beautiful names.”

“One who is not moved by music is unsound of mind and intemperate; is far from spirituality and is denser than birds and beasts because everyone is affected by melodious sounds.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.