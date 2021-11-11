Maulana Azad laid the foundation for eminent cultural and literary academies by building the Lalit Kala Academy, Sahitya Academy, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations

In remembrance of the revolutionary freedom fighter and India’s first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, 11 November is celebrated as National Education Day in India every year.

Maulana Azad’s contribution to the country’s educational system has been paramount as he established the University Education Commission, University Grants Commission, and IIT Kharagpur during his tenure from 1947 to 1958.

He was also a founding member of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Maulana Azad also laid the foundation for eminent cultural and literary academies by building the Lalit Kala Academy, Sahitya Academy, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

On his birth anniversary, here are some some interesting facts about the nation’s first education minister:

Maulana Azad’s real name was Sayyid Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad. He later chose ‘Azad’ as his pen name.

Azad was born in the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and was brought by his family to Calcutta in 1890 when he was just two years old.

Azad was home-schooled by his father and teachers. However, he self-studied later on and gained knowledge of Arabic and Persian language. He was also well-versed in English, Hindi, politics, Mathematics, and Philosophy.

He served the cause of Indian nationalism by starting a weekly Urdu journal named Al-Hilal, which was significant in uniting the Hindu and Muslim communities.

Azad also began a weekly, Al-Balagh, with the aim to promote unity among the two religions. However, both his journals were banned by the British Government and Azad was sent to exile in Bihar, from which he returned after the First World War.

He became the youngest person elected president of the Indian National Congress, in the year 1923, at the age of 35.

Azad played a pivotal role in Gandhiji’s Salt Satyagraha for which he was arrested in the year 1930 and also spent a year and a half in jail.

Azad wrote Urdu poetry and was referred to as Mir-i-Karwan, i.e., the leader of a caravan by then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He also penned down religious and philosophical treatises.

Maulana Azad was also posthumously honored with the country’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in the year 1992 for his exemplary contribution in the field of education.