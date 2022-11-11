National Education Day is observed on 11 November to celebrate the birth anniversary of India’s first education minister and vice-president Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The day is recognised to honour the immense contribution Azad made to the development of the nation’s education system. As a freedom fighter and professor, Maulana Azad fought to eliminate illiteracy. He acknowledged that it was the main barrier to national development and worked tirelessly towards his aim of a more literate India. During his tenure from 1947 to 1958, Maulana Azad founded numerous educational institutions to carry out his vision.

Azad’s contributions include the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT), the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the University of Calcutta, and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), among others. The founding of the Indian Institute of Technology, was one of Maulana Azad’s many other contributions and accomplishments, with the first IIT being established in 1951. He also set up the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) which serve as major education-governing bodies in the country.

History of National Education Day:

To commemorate Maulana Azad’s enormous contributions to Indian education, the Ministry of Human Resource Development of India established National Education Day in 2008. The day is also regarded as an opportunity to acknowledge Abul Kalam’s role in building an independent India’s educational foundation and in assessing and enhancing the nation’s present performance in this field. His commitment to the Indian independence movement as a trailblazing thinker and intellectual is also acknowledged today. Azad was not only passionate about the field of education but also strived to foster social solidarity.

Significance of National Education Day:

A nation’s backbone is its education system. Education enhances nation-building in addition to encouraging the development of the future generations. In recent years, there have been significant changes in the field of education, including the National Education Policy 2020.

Furthermore, the field of education today is one that is filled with competition. The cost of education, particularly higher studies, has increased over time in tandem with the level of competition. On National Education Day, a number of activities and events are held to raise awareness about education and to talk about future developments in this field. Educational institutions observe the day with seminars, symposia, contests for essays and speeches, and workshops. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Bangalore International airport on National Education Day.

