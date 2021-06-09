Mare of Easttown: Wawa convenience store to pay homage to HBO series with new cheesesteak
To celebrate its newest store opening in Delaware County — where the Kate Winslet-led crime drama is set — Wawa is dedicating 10 June as Mare of Easttown Day, an homage to the show that introduced the world to the coffee and hoagies Pennsylvanians have loved for years.
Philadelphia: For all the love Wawa has gotten thanks to the HBO hit TV show Mare of Easttown, the popular Pennsylvania convenience store chain is giving a little back.
To celebrate its newest store opening in Delaware County — where the Kate Winslet-led crime drama is set — Wawa is dedicating 10 June as Mare of Easttown Day, an homage to the show that introduced the world to the coffee and hoagies Pennsylvanians have loved for years.
Customers of the relocated Upper Darby store will get to enjoy that coffee on 10 June free of charge, and the first 100 customers will get a 'Wawa Delco' t-shirt.
British actress Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a detective sergeant in Easttown — a fictional town just outside of Philadelphia — who is investigating the murder of a teen mother while looking into the disappearance of another young girl. As Mare, the Oscar winner eats hoagies and drinks Wawa coffee, all in the perfect patois of Philadelphia and its suburbs. Winslet said she worked on the accent every day to get it just right.
To turn into Mare, Winslet worked alongside Chester County Detective Christine Bleiler, who also served as a police technical adviser on the drama. Bleiler will be at the Wawa store on 10 June ordering the very first Mare of Easttown Spicy Cheesesteak, a limited edition sandwich that will be sold throughout dozens of Wawas in Delaware County.
It’s a nod to how spicy the show is, Wawa said in a statement.
Local police and fire officials will also be honored at the event and Wawa will donate money each to the charities of their choice, as well as $10,000 to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Wawa said they wanted to “celebrate the authenticity of the show as it depicts the culture and resilience of a community that stands by one another during good times and bad, and shines a light on everyday heroes who go to great lengths to serve their community.”
While Wawa is inextricably tied to Pennsylvania, the chain also has locations in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, DC.
also read
Despite the pandemic, US independent booksellers manage to avoid the worst
Bookstores are trying to reinvent themselves, and so is the American Booksellers Association — starting with what it means to be a “bookstore” and how one becomes an association member.
In Baghdad, a singing gas deliveryman keeps a country-wide tradition alive with his solo act
"When people recognise my voice, they open the door of their home and shout out to me," the deliveryman says.
Kate Winslet is being 'rediscovered' with Mare of Easttown; Oscar-winning actress was never lost to begin with
When social media seemingly ‘rediscovered’ Kate Winslet with Mare of Easttown, one cannot help but wonder whether it is a case of her being out of the public eye or the public living under a rock.