Philadelphia: For all the love Wawa has gotten thanks to the HBO hit TV show Mare of Easttown, the popular Pennsylvania convenience store chain is giving a little back.

To celebrate its newest store opening in Delaware County — where the Kate Winslet-led crime drama is set — Wawa is dedicating 10 June as Mare of Easttown Day, an homage to the show that introduced the world to the coffee and hoagies Pennsylvanians have loved for years.

Customers of the relocated Upper Darby store will get to enjoy that coffee on 10 June free of charge, and the first 100 customers will get a 'Wawa Delco' t-shirt.

British actress Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a detective sergeant in Easttown — a fictional town just outside of Philadelphia — who is investigating the murder of a teen mother while looking into the disappearance of another young girl. As Mare, the Oscar winner eats hoagies and drinks Wawa coffee, all in the perfect patois of Philadelphia and its suburbs. Winslet said she worked on the accent every day to get it just right.